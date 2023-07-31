News you can trust since 1882
Check out these 17 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week.

IN PICTURES: Here are 17 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 31st Jul 2023, 12:53 BST

Here we take a look at 17 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £240,000.

1. East Ayton, Scarborough

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £240,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £210,000.

2. Sea View Close, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £210,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £174,950.

3. Eastfield, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £174,950. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Tipple Underwood with a guide price of £245,000.

4. Eastfield, Scarborough

This three bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with Tipple Underwood with a guide price of £245,000. Photo: Zoopla

