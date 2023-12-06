News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are 17 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 6th Dec 2023, 12:55 GMT

Here we take a look at 17 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/.

This four bedroom and two bathroom double fronted property is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £165,000.

1. Aberdeen Walk, Scarborough

This four bedroom and two bathroom double fronted property is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £165,000. Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and one bathroom town house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £175,000.

2. Castle Road, Scarborough

This four bedroom and one bathroom town house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £175,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with DMA Estate Agents with a guide price of £240,000.

3. Redcliff Close, Osgodby

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with DMA Estate Agents with a guide price of £240,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached home is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £300,000.

4. Newlands Avenue, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom detached home is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £300,000. Photo: Zoopla

