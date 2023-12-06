IN PICTURES: Here are 17 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
Here we take a look at 17 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Aberdeen Walk, Scarborough
This four bedroom and two bathroom double fronted property is for sale with Colin Ellis with a guide price of £165,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Castle Road, Scarborough
This four bedroom and one bathroom town house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £175,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. Redcliff Close, Osgodby
This three bedroom and one bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with DMA Estate Agents with a guide price of £240,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Newlands Avenue, Scarborough
This three bedroom and one bathroom detached home is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £300,000. Photo: Zoopla