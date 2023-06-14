IN PICTURES: Here are 17 retro images of beachgoers in Scarborough on a sunny day, 110 years ago

We have delved into the archive and found these amazing images of people enjoying the beach in the sunshine in Scarborough from 110 years ago.
Check out the images below and see how different life was in Scarborough in 1913, 110 years ago!
1913; Crowds on the North Beach at Scarborough. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive
circa 1914: Bathers on the North Sands at Scarborough, about 1914. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive
circa 1919: Holidaymakers on the beach at the North Bay in Scarborough. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive
circa 1913: Holiday crowds listen to the band playing in the bandstand at the Spa, Scarborough. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Photo: Hulton Archive