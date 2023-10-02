News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are 17 spectacular photographs from Scarborough Fair 2023

Scarborough Fair returned to town last week and we sent our photographer Richard Ponter down to get some pictures.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 13:27 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 13:28 BST

Each year the organisers bring in a host of rides and attractions and this year the fair was made up of over a dozen large attractions, plus a mass of children’s rides, games, hot food and fairground stalls.

New for this year was the Sky Flyer ride, which sends brave people up into the heights and spins round so the adventurous people on the ride can get a good look of the fair and the surrounding areas.

Check out our images below!

High in the sky.

1. Scarborough Fair 2023

High in the sky. Photo: Richard Ponter

Having a great time!

2. Scarborough Fair 2023

Having a great time! Photo: Richard Ponter

Great fun at the fair!

3. Scarborough Fair 2023

Great fun at the fair! Photo: Richard Ponter

Winning a giant octopus!

4. Scarborough Fair 2023

Winning a giant octopus! Photo: Richard Ponter

