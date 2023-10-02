IN PICTURES: Here are 17 spectacular photographs from Scarborough Fair 2023
Scarborough Fair returned to town last week and we sent our photographer Richard Ponter down to get some pictures.
Each year the organisers bring in a host of rides and attractions and this year the fair was made up of over a dozen large attractions, plus a mass of children’s rides, games, hot food and fairground stalls.
New for this year was the Sky Flyer ride, which sends brave people up into the heights and spins round so the adventurous people on the ride can get a good look of the fair and the surrounding areas.
Check out our images below!
