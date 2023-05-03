IN PICTURES: Here are 17 unseen pictures of Scarborough from the 1940s and 1950s

Ever wondered what Scarborough was like in the 1940s and 1950s?

Well, now you can see for youself by checking out these pictures which have been sent to The Scarborough News by Keith Raper.

The pictures were taken by his father Dennis Raper, who was a press photographer at the Scarborough Evening News from 1949 to 1951 and later at the Bridlington Free Press.

Sadly, Dennis died in 1985, and his wife Evelyn Raper died last year. Keith was left an archive of Dennis’ pictures which he has shared with The Scarborough News.

The pictures included in this feature are copyrighted to Keith Raper.

Check out the images from the 1940s and 1950s below!

1940s - 1950s Scarborough Famour writer Anne Bronte's grave in the 1950s. Photo: Dennis Raper

1940s - 1950s Scarborough The Spa Bridge becomes free after 124 years in 1951. Photo: Dennis Raper

1940s - 1950s Scarborough View from the top of the Odeon, which is now the Stephen Joseph Theatre, in 1950. Photo: Dennis Raper

1940s - 1950s Scarborough Scalby Mills. (Year unknown) Photo: Dennis Raper