Check out these amazing pictures of Scarborough in the 1940s and 50s, captured by Dennis Raper!

IN PICTURES: Here are 17 unseen pictures of Scarborough from the 1940s and 1950s

Ever wondered what Scarborough was like in the 1940s and 1950s?

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 3rd May 2023, 10:55 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 11:09 BST

Well, now you can see for youself by checking out these pictures which have been sent to The Scarborough News by Keith Raper.

The pictures were taken by his father Dennis Raper, who was a press photographer at the Scarborough Evening News from 1949 to 1951 and later at the Bridlington Free Press.

Sadly, Dennis died in 1985, and his wife Evelyn Raper died last year. Keith was left an archive of Dennis’ pictures which he has shared with The Scarborough News.

The pictures included in this feature are copyrighted to Keith Raper.

Check out the images from the 1940s and 1950s below!

Famour writer Anne Bronte's grave in the 1950s.

1. 1940s - 1950s Scarborough

Famour writer Anne Bronte's grave in the 1950s. Photo: Dennis Raper

The Spa Bridge becomes free after 124 years in 1951.

2. 1940s - 1950s Scarborough

The Spa Bridge becomes free after 124 years in 1951. Photo: Dennis Raper

View from the top of the Odeon, which is now the Stephen Joseph Theatre, in 1950.

3. 1940s - 1950s Scarborough

View from the top of the Odeon, which is now the Stephen Joseph Theatre, in 1950. Photo: Dennis Raper

Scalby Mills. (Year unknown)

4. 1940s - 1950s Scarborough

Scalby Mills. (Year unknown) Photo: Dennis Raper

