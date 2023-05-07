News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are 18 fantastic photos as Scarborough celebrates the Coronation of King Charles III

Residents across Scarborough joined millions of people across the country to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III on Saturday.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 7th May 2023, 10:36 BST
Updated 7th May 2023, 10:37 BST

The day of ceremony and pageantry saw the King become the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at Westminster Abbey, along with his wife Camilla who was crowned as Queen Camilla.

Here are some fabulous pictures from what was a lovely day across Scarborough thanks to our photographer Richard Ponter...

Send in your pictures by emailing them to [email protected]

Children enjoying the face painting at the Coronation Party at The Mayfield pub in Seamer

1. Coronation Celebrations 2023

Children enjoying the face painting at the Coronation Party at The Mayfield pub in Seamer Photo: Richard Ponter

Vik Heywood with her homemade cupcakes that she made for the Cornelian Drive street party

2. Coronation Celebrations 2023

Vik Heywood with her homemade cupcakes that she made for the Cornelian Drive street party Photo: Richard Ponter

A visitor to the seafront getting into the spirit wearing a union jack bucket hat and flying the flags

3. Coronation Celebrations 2023

A visitor to the seafront getting into the spirit wearing a union jack bucket hat and flying the flags Photo: Richard Ponter

A party fit for a king at The Mayfield pub in Seamer

4. Coronation Celebrations 2023

A party fit for a king at The Mayfield pub in Seamer Photo: Richard Ponter

