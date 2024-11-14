IN PICTURES: Here are 18 photos of new primary school starters from across the Whitby area

Don’t miss our school starters photo special in this week’s edition (Thursday, November 14) of the Whitby Gazette, featuring youngsters at primary schools in the Whitby area.
1. Whitby new school starters
New starters at Ruswarp School. Photo: submitted
2. Whitby new school starters
West Cliff School Puffins class. Photo: submitted
3. Whitby new school starters
Castleton School's Acorn class. Photo: submitted
4. Whitby new school starters
Seton School, Staithes, new starters. Photo: submitted
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.