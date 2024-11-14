Here's our picture round-up of new school starters from around the Whitby area.Here's our picture round-up of new school starters from around the Whitby area.
IN PICTURES: Here are 18 photos of new primary school starters from across the Whitby area

By Duncan Atkins
Published 14th Nov 2024, 16:00 GMT
It's that time of year again - children are back in the classroom after the summer holidays and some are starting school for the first time.

Don’t miss our school starters photo special in this week’s edition (Thursday, November 14) of the Whitby Gazette, featuring youngsters at primary schools in the Whitby area.

New starters at Ruswarp School.

New starters at Ruswarp School. Photo: submitted

West Cliff School Puffins class.

West Cliff School Puffins class. Photo: submitted

Castleton School's Acorn class.

Castleton School's Acorn class. Photo: submitted

Seton School, Staithes, new starters.

Seton School, Staithes, new starters. Photo: submitted

