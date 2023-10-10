IN PICTURES: Here are 19 of the top rated hairdressers in Bridlington, according to Google Reviews

When it comes to hairdressers in Bridlington, there is definitely plenty of choice and we reveal some of the best rated places to get a new haircut.
Looking for a new hairstyle or a fresh colour?
These are 19 of the best places to go in Bridlington according to Google Reviews.
1. Top rated hairdressers
Salon Prisma is located on the Promenade. One Google Review said "Wonderful experience as always. Lovely relaxing haircut, great conversation and atmosphere." Photo: Google Maps
2. Top rated hairdressers
Headrow is located on Bridge Street. One Google Review said: "Had my hair cut and highlights done today a great experience from start to finish. The staff are so friendly and I'm absolutely in love with my hair- will definitely be going back." Photo: Google Maps
3. Top rated hairdressers
Tidal Waves is located on West Street. One Google Review said: "At age 60 I finally found someone that understands my unevenly wavy, difficult hair. Now I travel from Oxfordshire every couple of months so that Emma can cut my hair. She is a brilliantly gifted hairdresser in my opinion!" Photo: Google Maps
4. Top rated hairdressers
Hair Artistes was located on the High Street in Old Town. One Google Review said: "Fabulous salon and great staff- lovely place for a pamper." Photo: Google Maps