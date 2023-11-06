IN PICTURES: Here are 19 photos from Scarborough's Planting Of The Crosses ceremony ahead of Remembrance Day
The annual opening of the Garden of Remembrance and Planting of the Crosses ceremony at Scarborough’s Alma Square has taken place.
The Vicar of Scarborough, Reverend Richard Walker, took the service and the exhortation was given by the Branch chairman Mr Matthew O’Brien.
The Band of The Yorkshire Volunteers marched through Scarborough following the ceremony and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire and the he Mayor of Scarborough took the Salute at the Top of Huntress Row.
The event happened a week before Remembrance Sunday which takes place on Sunday, November 11.
1 / 5