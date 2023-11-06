News you can trust since 1882
The Planting of the Crosses ceremony took place on Sunday, November 5.The Planting of the Crosses ceremony took place on Sunday, November 5.
The Planting of the Crosses ceremony took place on Sunday, November 5.

IN PICTURES: Here are 19 photos from Scarborough's Planting Of The Crosses ceremony ahead of Remembrance Day

The annual opening of the Garden of Remembrance and Planting of the Crosses ceremony at Scarborough’s Alma Square has taken place.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 6th Nov 2023, 12:15 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 12:16 GMT

The Vicar of Scarborough, Reverend Richard Walker, took the service and the exhortation was given by the Branch chairman Mr Matthew O’Brien.

The Band of The Yorkshire Volunteers marched through Scarborough following the ceremony and the Deputy Lord Lieutenant of North Yorkshire and the he Mayor of Scarborough took the Salute at the Top of Huntress Row.

The event happened a week before Remembrance Sunday which takes place on Sunday, November 11.

Planting of the Crosses ceremony at Alma Square.

1. Planting of the Crosses

Planting of the Crosses ceremony at Alma Square. Photo: Richard Ponter

Rev Richard Walker addresses the gathering.

2. Planting of the Crosses

Rev Richard Walker addresses the gathering. Photo: Richard Ponter

Planting of the Crosses ceremony at Alma Square.

3. Planting of the Crosses

Planting of the Crosses ceremony at Alma Square. Photo: Richard Ponter

Planting of the Crosses ceremony at Alma Square.

4. Planting of the Crosses

Planting of the Crosses ceremony at Alma Square. Photo: Richard Ponter

