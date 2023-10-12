News you can trust since 1882
Check out our gallery of images of Goathland - or Hogsmeade - Station!

IN PICTURES: Here are 19 pictures of Goathland and Hogsmeade Station to celebrate National Harry Potter Book Day

Today marks National Harry Potter Books day so we have taken a look at one of the filming locations which sits on our doorstep.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 12th Oct 2023, 17:04 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 17:05 BST

A ‘faithful’ adaptation of the original Harry Potter books written by JK Rowling has been confirmed by Warner Bros and Max - this time it will be a TV series.

Max has ordered the TV script and it will be approved by JK Rowling to make sure the series stays faithful to her books.

Goathland, located near Whitby, was not only used to film the TV series Heartbeat but Goathland railway station was used to film Hogsmeade railway station in the early Harry Potter films and the line filmed for Harry’s journey.

Why not take a closer look at the pituresque station here and embark on your own wizarding journey to the village.

It's the most magical station in the country!

1. National Harry Potter Book Day

It's the most magical station in the country! Photo: Tony Johnson

Goathland Station is on the route of Britain's most scenic bus route.

2. National Harry Potter Book Day

Goathland Station is on the route of Britain's most scenic bus route. Photo: Bruce Rollinson

It is a magical station whether it's been used as Goathland Station or Hogsmeade.

3. National Harry Potter Book Day

It is a magical station whether it's been used as Goathland Station or Hogsmeade. Photo: Ceri Oakes

The station looks gorgeous no matter what the weather.

4. National Harry Potter Book Day

The station looks gorgeous no matter what the weather. Photo: Marisa Cashill

