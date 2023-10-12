IN PICTURES: Here are 19 pictures of Goathland and Hogsmeade Station to celebrate National Harry Potter Book Day

Today marks National Harry Potter Books day so we have taken a look at one of the filming locations which sits on our doorstep.

A ‘faithful’ adaptation of the original Harry Potter books written by JK Rowling has been confirmed by Warner Bros and Max - this time it will be a TV series.

Max has ordered the TV script and it will be approved by JK Rowling to make sure the series stays faithful to her books.

Goathland, located near Whitby, was not only used to film the TV series Heartbeat but Goathland railway station was used to film Hogsmeade railway station in the early Harry Potter films and the line filmed for Harry’s journey.

Why not take a closer look at the pituresque station here and embark on your own wizarding journey to the village.

