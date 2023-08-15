IN PICTURES: Here are 19 properties for sale in and around Scarborough new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market recently.
Here we take a look at 19 new properties that are for sale in and around Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Weaponness Valley Road, Scarborough
This four bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached home is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £270,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Thornville Avenue, Scarborough
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detachedhouse is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £269,995. Photo: Zoopla
3. Westbourne Grove, Scarborough
This two bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Ellis Hay with a guide price of £140,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. College avenue, Scarborough
This four bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £650,000. Photo: Zoopla