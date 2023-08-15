News you can trust since 1882
Here are the 19 latest properties new to the market this week in Scarborough.

IN PICTURES: Here are 19 properties for sale in and around Scarborough new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market recently.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 15th Aug 2023, 11:23 BST

Here we take a look at 19 new properties that are for sale in and around Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This four bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached home is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £270,000.

1. Weaponness Valley Road, Scarborough

This four bedroom and two bathroom semi-detached home is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £270,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detachedhouse is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £269,995.

2. Thornville Avenue, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detachedhouse is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £269,995. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Ellis Hay with a guide price of £140,000.

3. Westbourne Grove, Scarborough

This two bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Ellis Hay with a guide price of £140,000. Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £650,000.

4. College avenue, Scarborough

This four bedroom and one bathroom detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £650,000. Photo: Zoopla

