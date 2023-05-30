News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are 19 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 30th May 2023, 14:44 BST
Updated 30th May 2023, 14:45 BST

Here we take a look at 19 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Sold.co.uk with a guide price of £130,000.

1. Victoria Street, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Sold.co.uk with a guide price of £130,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom end-terrace house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £190,000.

2. Westover Road, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom end-terrace house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £190,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with CPH with a guide price of £170,000.

3. Harley Street, Scarborough

This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with CPH with a guide price of £170,000. Photo: Zoopla

This five bedroom and two bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with CPH with a guide price of £500,000.

4. Thompson Close, Scalby

This five bedroom and two bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with CPH with a guide price of £500,000. Photo: Zoopla

