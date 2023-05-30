IN PICTURES: Here are 19 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
Here we take a look at 19 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Victoria Street, Scarborough
This three bedroom and one bathroom terraced house is for sale with Sold.co.uk with a guide price of £130,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Westover Road, Scarborough
This three bedroom and one bathroom end-terrace house is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £190,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. Harley Street, Scarborough
This three bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached house is for sale with CPH with a guide price of £170,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Thompson Close, Scalby
This five bedroom and two bathroom detached bungalow is for sale with CPH with a guide price of £500,000. Photo: Zoopla