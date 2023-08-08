News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are 21 photos from Thornton Le Dale show through the years

Thornton Le Dale Show is one of the largest country shows in North Yorkshire and it returns to the county tomorrow, Wednesday August 9.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 8th Aug 2023, 16:54 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 17:09 BST

Thye 102nd Thornton Le Dale show takes place at the Showground on Maltongate, Thornton-le-Dale, YO18 7RT.

The show starts at 9am and there are approximately 150 trophies to be won and cash prizes in over 450 classes.

The weather is meant to start dry with long sunny spells before clouds thickening in the afternoon. The temperature will be around 21 degrees.

We've taken a look through The Scarborough News archives and found these 21 photographs of the show through the years.

Take a look and see if you can spot anyone you know!

Thornton Le Dale Show in 2011; goats on parade as they are judged.

1. Thornton Le Dale Show through the years

Thornton Le Dale Show in 2011; goats on parade as they are judged. Photo: Gerard Binks

Thornton Le Dale Show. in 2011; Paul Phillips of Long Marston with Moon Honey, his British Toggenburg goat.

2. Thornton Le Dale Show through the years

Thornton Le Dale Show. in 2011; Paul Phillips of Long Marston with Moon Honey, his British Toggenburg goat. Photo: Gerard Binks

Thornton Le Dale Show 2011; three-year-old William Mackley from Folkton, Scarborough with Bluegrass Firestar, a British Blue thats entering its second show.

3. Thornton Le Dale Show through the years

Thornton Le Dale Show 2011; three-year-old William Mackley from Folkton, Scarborough with Bluegrass Firestar, a British Blue thats entering its second show. Photo: Gerard Binks

Thornton Le Dale Show 2011; James McKay, Director, National Falconry School, with 9 year old Latte, a Milky Eagle Owl.

4. Thornton Le Dale Show through the years

Thornton Le Dale Show 2011; James McKay, Director, National Falconry School, with 9 year old Latte, a Milky Eagle Owl. Photo: Gerard Binks

