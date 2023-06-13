News you can trust since 1882
Check out these 21 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week.

IN PICTURES: Here are 21 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 13th Jun 2023, 14:43 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 14:44 BST

Here we take a look at 21 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.

To find out more about these properties, visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/

This four bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Tipple Underwood with a guide price of £750,000.

1. Throxenby Lane, Scarborough

This four bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Tipple Underwood with a guide price of £750,000. Photo: Zoopla

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £155,000.

2. Bradworth Drive, Scarborough

This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £155,000. Photo: Zoopla

This three bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £230,000.

3. Filey Road, Scarborough

This three bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £230,000. Photo: Zoopla

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £300,000.

4. Ramsdale Walk, Eastfield

This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £300,000. Photo: Zoopla

