IN PICTURES: Here are 21 properties in Scarborough that are new to the market this week

If you are thinking about purchasing a new home it is well worth checking out the latest additions to the property market this week.
Here we take a look at 21 new properties that are for sale in Scarborough on the Zoopla website right now.
1. Throxenby Lane, Scarborough
This four bedroom and three bathroom detached house is for sale with Tipple Underwood with a guide price of £750,000. Photo: Zoopla
2. Bradworth Drive, Scarborough
This two bedroom and one bathroom semi-detached bungalow is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £155,000. Photo: Zoopla
3. Filey Road, Scarborough
This three bedroom and two bathroom flat is for sale with Hunters with a guide price of £230,000. Photo: Zoopla
4. Ramsdale Walk, Eastfield
This four bedroom and two bathroom detached house is for sale with CPH Property Services with a guide price of £300,000. Photo: Zoopla