IN PICTURES: Here are 22 photos as Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary issue rescue advice ahead of baby season

The advice discusses when to expect to see these babies, when to rescue and most importantly, when not to rescue.
The advice does not cover every species or every unique situation and birth and hatch times can vary.
It's a general overview that the sanctuary hopes can help.
Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary are a busy rescue service in Whitby. The charity helps save various animals up and down the Yorkshire coast.
You can donate to their cause here.
1. Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary's wild baby animal advice
Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary say baby pigeons (sqaubs) can expected all year round. They say a grounded baby pigeon always needs help. Photo: Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary
2. Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary's wild baby animal advice
Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary say that a baby badger (cub) on its own may need help, and to expect to see babies form January onwards. Always seek help if the animal is in immediate danger (near roads, etc) or is sick. A damaged sett and a dead badger always need reporting to authorities. Photo: Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary
3. Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary's wild baby animal advice
Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary say to expect baby rabbits (kits) from February onwards and that rabbits could nest under flaps of grass, compost heaps and mounds of soil, not just in burrows. If you see a baby rabbit on its own with its eyes closed then it may need help. Photo: Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary
4. Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary's wild baby animal advice
Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary say to expect baby hares (leverets) from February onwards. They are born above ground and it is normal for them to be alone. Photo: Whitby Wildlife Sanctuary