IN PICTURES: Here are 23 dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

Drizzle is a 12-month-old Lurcher who is a sweet boy that came to the centre via the local dog warden. Drizzle is a great dog who has been very friendly with everyone whilst at the centre. He is young, fit and active and just loves to be out and about enjoying his exercise. Drizzle would benefit from some further training as he can get over excited and forget his manners but he is keen to learn and has so much potential, he just needs the right family to help him along the way. Photo: RSPCA