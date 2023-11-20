News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are 23 photographs as Santa arrives in Scarborough by boat

The festive season began in Scarborough over the weekend as Father Christmas arrived in town.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 20th Nov 2023, 12:01 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 12:05 GMT

The magical Santa Claus made his way to Scarborough this weekend at he arrived in town by boat.

He then joined his helpers on his sleigh and headed through town, before arriving at Boyes department store on Queen Street.

The Christmas Grotto was then opened and will remain open from 1pm until 5pm Thursday and Fridays, 10am until 5pm on Saturdays and 10.30am until 12.30pm, then 1pm until 3.30pm on Sundays.

Entry is free and presents are £3.

Boyes department store’s Christmas window displayed was unveiled on on Saturday, November 18 prior to the arrival of Father Christmas.

Waving to the families!

1. Santa arrives in Scarborough!

Waving to the families!

Santa and his elves making their way up Eastborough.

2. Santa arrives in Scarborough!

Santa and his elves making their way up Eastborough.

Santa arrives by boat!

3. Santa arrives in Scarborough!

Santa arrives by boat!

Santa waves to the crowd!

4. Santa arrives in Scarborough!

Santa waves to the crowd!

