IN PICTURES: Here are 23 photographs as Santa arrives in Scarborough by boat

The festive season began in Scarborough over the weekend as Father Christmas arrived in town.

The magical Santa Claus made his way to Scarborough this weekend at he arrived in town by boat.

He then joined his helpers on his sleigh and headed through town, before arriving at Boyes department store on Queen Street.

The Christmas Grotto was then opened and will remain open from 1pm until 5pm Thursday and Fridays, 10am until 5pm on Saturdays and 10.30am until 12.30pm, then 1pm until 3.30pm on Sundays.

Entry is free and presents are £3.

Boyes department store’s Christmas window displayed was unveiled on on Saturday, November 18 prior to the arrival of Father Christmas.

1 . Santa arrives in Scarborough! Waving to the families! Photo: Marson & Co Photo Sales

2 . Santa arrives in Scarborough! Santa and his elves making their way up Eastborough. Photo: Marson & Co Photo Sales

3 . Santa arrives in Scarborough! Santa arrives by boat! Photo: Marson & Co Photo Sales

4 . Santa arrives in Scarborough! Santa waves to the crowd! Photo: Marson & Co Photo Sales