IN PICTURES: Here are 23 photographs of Scarborough A Level students collecting exam results over the years

As students across Scarborough prepare to collect their A Level and AS Level results tomorrow, we’ve delved into the archives for results from previous results days.
Take a look and see if you can spot anybody you know.
If you’re collecting your own results tomorrow, The Scarborough News wishes you the best of luck!
1. Retro A Level and AS Level results
Chelsea Forster, left, Natalie Waters, and Laura Mainprize, finding out their results from Scarborough 6th Form College in 2012. Photo: Andrew Higgins
2. Retro A Level and AS Level results
Students gather on A level and As exam results day at Scarborough 6th Form College in 2012. Photo: Andrew Higgins
3. Retro A Level and AS Level results
And puppy comes too, on A level and As exam results day at Scarborough 6th Form College in 2012. Photo: Andrew Higgins
4. Retro A Level and AS Level results
Robert Hitchhcock, Melanie Jackson, Abbie Winwood and Daisy Howarth share their results in 2022. Photo: Richard Ponter