Here are 23 pictures of A Level and AS Level students collecting their results.

IN PICTURES: Here are 23 photographs of Scarborough A Level students collecting exam results over the years

As students across Scarborough prepare to collect their A Level and AS Level results tomorrow, we’ve delved into the archives for results from previous results days.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 16th Aug 2023, 12:21 BST

Take a look and see if you can spot anybody you know.

If you’re collecting your own results tomorrow, The Scarborough News wishes you the best of luck!

Chelsea Forster, left, Natalie Waters, and Laura Mainprize, finding out their results from Scarborough 6th Form College in 2012.

1. Retro A Level and AS Level results

Chelsea Forster, left, Natalie Waters, and Laura Mainprize, finding out their results from Scarborough 6th Form College in 2012. Photo: Andrew Higgins

Students gather on A level and As exam results day at Scarborough 6th Form College in 2012.

2. Retro A Level and AS Level results

Students gather on A level and As exam results day at Scarborough 6th Form College in 2012. Photo: Andrew Higgins

And puppy comes too, on A level and As exam results day at Scarborough 6th Form College in 2012.

3. Retro A Level and AS Level results

And puppy comes too, on A level and As exam results day at Scarborough 6th Form College in 2012. Photo: Andrew Higgins

Robert Hitchhcock, Melanie Jackson, Abbie Winwood and Daisy Howarth share their results in 2022.

4. Retro A Level and AS Level results

Robert Hitchhcock, Melanie Jackson, Abbie Winwood and Daisy Howarth share their results in 2022. Photo: Richard Ponter

