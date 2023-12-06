Christmas came early to Yorkshire’s Food Capital this weekend, as the Malton Christmas Festival returned, with bells on!

Over 20,000 people gathered in the charming town centre this Saturday and Sunday, for Visit Malton’s annual two-day shopping extravaganza. This year, for the first time ever, a new ‘market hall’ marquee took over the east side of Market Place and provided shelter from the very wintry elements outside – and just in time, as the snow fell over Malton on Friday night, turning the town into the ultimate winter wonderland!

Christmas classics and traditional music filled the streets all weekend long, courtesy of Malton’s local brass bands and choirs. Plus, the festive land train kept visitors entertained with free tours around the town’s picturesque Market Place.

The Be Amazing Arts team were also on hand in The Creativitent, with children’s activities ranging from performing arts sessions, festive craft making and face painting.

Also new for this year, Emerald the Elf took to the stage with an interactive Santa show, complete with a Santa’s Grotto in the Milton Rooms.

Commenting on the Malton Christmas Festival 2023, Mark Brayshaw, Head of Visit Malton said: “Well, Malton certainly turned into a real winter wonderland this weekend! We’d like to extend a huge thanks to all of the jolly stallholders, vendors, performers and organisers for putting on a brilliant Christmas Festival and spreading the festive cheer throughout the town.

"Of course, a big thank you to all our visitors from near and far who came to buy their Christmas presents with us – your support for local, Yorkshire produce means a lot to us all.

"The fantastic turnout also saw some Malton based retailers report record takings last weekend, showing how the town really comes together to benefit from events such as these."

2 . Malton Christmas Festival The choir singing away. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

3 . Malton Christmas Festival Locla brass bands performed at the festival. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

4 . Malton Christmas Festival Shoppers were treated to over 100 stalls including a fantastic selection of local food and drink producers. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales