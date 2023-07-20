IN PICTURES: Here are 23 photos from the Yorkshire coast 'Odyssey' project that brought more than 65,000 visitors
The Odyssey by Animated Objects and Yorkshire Coast BID was a campaign that captivated audiences along the Yorkshire coast, that has now concluded its run of live events and digital experiences.
The Odyssey has attracted more than 65,000 people, with over 3,300 members of the community getting involved in everything from creating the Trojan Horse at the Bridlington Spa to acting out the roles on video.
As the final chapter of this remarkable journey closes, here are some incredible photos to reflect on the accomplishments of the project, which sought to reinvent a timeless story while placing a strong emphasis on community involvement.