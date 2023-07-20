News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are 23 photos from the Yorkshire coast 'Odyssey' project that brought more than 65,000 visitors

Here is a selection of photos from the ‘Odyssey’ project that captivated people all across the Yorkshire coast.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 20th Jul 2023, 11:23 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 11:32 BST

The Odyssey by Animated Objects and Yorkshire Coast BID was a campaign that captivated audiences along the Yorkshire coast, that has now concluded its run of live events and digital experiences.

The Odyssey has attracted more than 65,000 people, with over 3,300 members of the community getting involved in everything from creating the Trojan Horse at the Bridlington Spa to acting out the roles on video.

As the final chapter of this remarkable journey closes, here are some incredible photos to reflect on the accomplishments of the project, which sought to reinvent a timeless story while placing a strong emphasis on community involvement.

As part of the epic reinvention of the story of the Trojan Wars, Animated Objects brought a larger than life visitor to the coast this summer.

1. Highlights from the incredible Yorkshire coast ‘Odyssey’ project

As part of the epic reinvention of the story of the Trojan Wars, Animated Objects brought a larger than life visitor to the coast this summer. Photo: Hatch Communications

Whitby was where the 'Odyssey' started, with a a light installation and lanterns glowing on the Dock End.

2. Highlights from the incredible Yorkshire coast ‘Odyssey’ project

Whitby was where the 'Odyssey' started, with a a light installation and lanterns glowing on the Dock End. Photo: Hatch Communications

The project also showcased majestic sand art across 12 stunning Yorkshire Coast beaches.

3. Highlights from the incredible Yorkshire coast ‘Odyssey’ project

The project also showcased majestic sand art across 12 stunning Yorkshire Coast beaches. Photo: Hatch Communications

The arrival of the mighty cardboard Trojan Horse at Bridlington Spa marked a new chapter in this grand saga.

4. Highlights from the incredible Yorkshire coast ‘Odyssey’ project

The arrival of the mighty cardboard Trojan Horse at Bridlington Spa marked a new chapter in this grand saga. Photo: Hatch Communications

