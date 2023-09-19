News you can trust since 1882
Let us know if your pooch is in this photo gallery!Let us know if your pooch is in this photo gallery!
IN PICTURES: Here are 23 photos of Bridlington's fantastic dogs, sent in by readers

We asked Bridlington Free Press readers to send in photos of their four-legged friends to celebrate International Dog Day this year.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 19th Sep 2023, 17:16 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 17:23 BST

You didn’t disappoint, as we received over 200+ photos of some absolutely beautiful Bridlington dogs.

Keep an eye out on our website for more pictures of your beloved pooches over the coming weeks

Readers can add their dog photos to the list by emailing [email protected].

This is Bailey, the spaniel with a great find.

1. Readers' pooch pics

This is Bailey, the spaniel with a great find. Photo: Sarah Cotton

This cheeky pup is sat at the dinner table patiently.

2. Readers' pooch pics

This cheeky pup is sat at the dinner table patiently. Photo: Andrea Ward

Barry and Bobby are enjoying the beach together in this photo.

3. Readers' pooch pics

Barry and Bobby are enjoying the beach together in this photo. Photo: Darren Norton

This labrador is holding a carrot in their mouth in an unusual way!

4. Readers' pooch pics

This labrador is holding a carrot in their mouth in an unusual way! Photo: Becky Crozier Stewart

