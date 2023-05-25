News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are 24 photos from Scarborough's Race For Life 2023

Race for Life 2023 came to Scarborough on Wednesday May 25.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 25th May 2023, 14:52 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 14:54 BST

It saw hundreds of people enjoying the sunshine as they raised money for Cancer Research UK.

The route began at the Sea Life Centre, then went along the sea front, through the Open Air Theatre then back down onto Marine Drive to the skate park, back along Marine Drive, and in front of the chalets.

The 10K route then looped back through the Open Air Theatre, and along the sea front to the skate park, then back along the sea front back to the Sea Life Centre.

Check out the images below and see if you can spot yourself or anyone you know!

All smiles for the camera!

1. Race for Life 2023

All smiles for the camera! Photo: Richard Ponter

Race for Life is a charity event raising money for Cancer Research UK.

2. Race for Life 2023

Race for Life is a charity event raising money for Cancer Research UK. Photo: Richard Ponter

Cheering on the fellow runners.

3. Race for Life 2023

Cheering on the fellow runners. Photo: Richard Ponter

And they're off!

4. Race for Life 2023

And they're off! Photo: Richard Ponter

