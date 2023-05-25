IN PICTURES: Here are 24 photos from Scarborough's Race For Life 2023
It saw hundreds of people enjoying the sunshine as they raised money for Cancer Research UK.
The route began at the Sea Life Centre, then went along the sea front, through the Open Air Theatre then back down onto Marine Drive to the skate park, back along Marine Drive, and in front of the chalets.
The 10K route then looped back through the Open Air Theatre, and along the sea front to the skate park, then back along the sea front back to the Sea Life Centre.
