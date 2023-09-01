IN PICTURES: Here are 27 photos of Bridlington's four-legged friends to celebrate International Dog Day 2023

It was International Dog Day on Saturday (26 August) and to celebrate, we take a look at some pictures of your beloved pooch pals.

We asked for you to send in your pictures of your four-legged friends and you didn’t disappoint, as we received over 200+ photos.

Keep an eye out on our website for more pictures of your beloved pooches over the coming weeks

Bridlington Free Press readers can add their dog photos to the list by emailing [email protected].

1 . INTERNATIONAL DOG DAY 2023 This is Ziggy, looking very cute in their giraffe print bandanna. Photo: Jeanette Ransley Photo Sales

2 . INTERNATIONAL DOG DAY 2023 Winnie is pictured at the idyllic Dane's Dyke, taking in the stunning views. Photo: Alice Colley Photo Sales

3 . INTERNATIONAL DOG DAY 2023 This little pug is looking very proud of themselves while on top of a hay bale! Photo: Richard Thompson Photo Sales