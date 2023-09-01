News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are 27 photos of Bridlington's four-legged friends to celebrate International Dog Day 2023

It was International Dog Day on Saturday (26 August) and to celebrate, we take a look at some pictures of your beloved pooch pals.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 1st Sep 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 11:30 BST

We asked for you to send in your pictures of your four-legged friends and you didn’t disappoint, as we received over 200+ photos.

Keep an eye out on our website for more pictures of your beloved pooches over the coming weeks

Bridlington Free Press readers can add their dog photos to the list by emailing [email protected].

This is Ziggy, looking very cute in their giraffe print bandanna.

1. INTERNATIONAL DOG DAY 2023

This is Ziggy, looking very cute in their giraffe print bandanna. Photo: Jeanette Ransley

Winnie is pictured at the idyllic Dane's Dyke, taking in the stunning views.

2. INTERNATIONAL DOG DAY 2023

Winnie is pictured at the idyllic Dane's Dyke, taking in the stunning views. Photo: Alice Colley

This little pug is looking very proud of themselves while on top of a hay bale!

3. INTERNATIONAL DOG DAY 2023

This little pug is looking very proud of themselves while on top of a hay bale! Photo: Richard Thompson

This adventurous dog is called Lola Belle, who was out catching some waves.

4. INTERNATIONAL DOG DAY 2023

This adventurous dog is called Lola Belle, who was out catching some waves. Photo: Alison Neal

