IN PICTURES: Here are 27 photos of Bridlington's four-legged friends to celebrate International Dog Day 2023
It was International Dog Day on Saturday (26 August) and to celebrate, we take a look at some pictures of your beloved pooch pals.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 1st Sep 2023, 11:29 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 11:30 BST
We asked for you to send in your pictures of your four-legged friends and you didn’t disappoint, as we received over 200+ photos.
Keep an eye out on our website for more pictures of your beloved pooches over the coming weeks
Bridlington Free Press readers can add their dog photos to the list by emailing [email protected].
1 / 7