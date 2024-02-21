News you can trust since 1882
We take a look at 27 photos of your wonderful pets to celebrate National Love Your Pet Day sent in by Scarborough News readers.

IN PICTURES: Here are 27 photos of your wonderful pets to celebrate National Love Your Pet Day

It was National Love Your Pet Day on Tuesday (February 20) and to celebrate, we take a look at some pictures of your beloved pets.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 21st Feb 2024, 16:52 GMT

We asked on Facebook for our talented readers to send in pictures of their furry friends and you didn’t disappoint, as we received nearly 300 photos!

Here are just a selection of the Scarborough News readers pet pictures.

Ember having a lovely time on the beach!

1. National Love Your Pet Day - Scarborough

Ember having a lovely time on the beach! Photo: Julia Hardy

Buddy also enjoying a day on the beach.

2. National Love Your Pet Day - Scarborough

Buddy also enjoying a day on the beach. Photo: Karen Somerville

Three lovely dogs posing for the camera.

3. National Love Your Pet Day - Scarborough

Three lovely dogs posing for the camera. Photo: Natasha White

Sharon's dog enjoying the flowers.

4. National Love Your Pet Day - Scarborough

Sharon's dog enjoying the flowers. Photo: Sharon Kevan

