IN PICTURES: Here are 29 dogs and cats available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch this Christmas

1 . Cheddar

Cheddar is a three-year-old Husky Crossbreed who came to the centre via an inspector after his welfare had become compromised. Unfortunately Cheddar has had a pretty tough life up to now and he is now looking for a second chance. Once Cheddar gets to know you he is a very affectionate boy who loves to be with his people. He is a very loyal dog who will make a wonderful best friend for the right person. Photo: RSPCA