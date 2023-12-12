IN PICTURES: Here are 29 dogs and cats available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch this Christmas

The RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch have 12 dogs and 17 cats available for adoption.
1. Cheddar
Cheddar is a three-year-old Husky Crossbreed who came to the centre via an inspector after his welfare had become compromised. Unfortunately Cheddar has had a pretty tough life up to now and he is now looking for a second chance. Once Cheddar gets to know you he is a very affectionate boy who loves to be with his people. He is a very loyal dog who will make a wonderful best friend for the right person. Photo: RSPCA
2. Kylo & Chip
Kylo and Chip are 14-month-old domestic short haired who were sadly abandoned on the doorstep of the rescue centre one cold afternoon. They may be big chunky boys but they are just little sensitive souls who just need very kind, patient and understanding adopters who will take them into their family and love them forever. They will be rehomed together as they are so dependant on each other. Photo: RSPCA
3. Wrinkles
Wrinkles is a 16-month-old British Bulldog who is a very sweet but shy little girl that came to the centre via the local dog warden. Wrinkles can be a little unsure when meeting new people and can find new situations a little overwhelming so she is looking for patient adopters who will help her along the way. She is very sweet and absolutely loves a cuddle and lots of affection. Wrinkles would definitely love to share a sofa with her new family. Photo: RSPCA
4. William
William is a two-year-old domestic short haired who is a super chap that came to the centre via an inspector. William is a very sweet and affectionate boy who absolutely loves attention. He will make an amazing family pet and bring his new people lots of love and fun. Photo: RSPCA