Check out our picture special on a Big Night Out in Scarborough, in October 2015.

IN PICTURES: Here are 29 photos from a Big Night Out in Scarborough in October 2015

We turn the clock back to October 2015 for our latest Big Night Out gallery.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 10th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 09:04 BST

From Bar2Be to Snowy’s, there have always been lots of great places to enjoy an evening with friends in Scarborough.

Browse our latest gallery to see if you feature.

Paul, Lisa, Theo, Fin & Katie enjoying their big night out in Blue Lounge

1. Scarborough Big Night Out October 2015

Paul, Lisa, Theo, Fin & Katie enjoying their big night out in Blue Lounge Photo: Graeme Farrah

Laura, Chelsea & Lia looking stunning in Blue Lounge.

2. Scarborough Big Night Out October 2015

Laura, Chelsea & Lia looking stunning in Blue Lounge. Photo: Graeme Farrah

Richard & Lia enjoying their night in Blue Lounge .

3. Scarborough Big Night Out October 2015

Richard & Lia enjoying their night in Blue Lounge . Photo: Graeme Farrah

Best pals Laura & Chelsea in Blue Lounge.

4. Scarborough Big Night Out October 2015

Best pals Laura & Chelsea in Blue Lounge. Photo: Graeme Farrah

