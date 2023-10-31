News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are 29 spooky halloween photos from readers in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

Here is a selection of photos, submitted by you, of spooktacular pumpkins and costumes across the Yorkshire coast.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 31st Oct 2023, 17:16 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 17:26 GMT

Halloween is finally here and our readers from across the coast have sent some fabulous photos of them getting into the macabre mood.

If you would like to submit your photo for a future gallery, email [email protected]

Pumpkins carved by Ashleigh and Emma Atkins of Whitby.

1. Yorkshire coast Halloween 2023

Pumpkins carved by Ashleigh and Emma Atkins of Whitby. Photo: Emma Atkins

This was submitted by a family in Scarborough, all dressed up in a Scooby-Doo theme.

2. Yorkshire coast Halloween 2023

This was submitted by a family in Scarborough, all dressed up in a Scooby-Doo theme. Photo: Jackie Forsdyke

This fantastic pumpkin display was sent in by Bridlington resident Jackie Spencer.

3. Yorkshire coast Halloween 2023

This fantastic pumpkin display was sent in by Bridlington resident Jackie Spencer. Photo: Jackie Spencer

This spooky pooch from Scarborough is ready to go trick-or-treating!

4. Yorkshire coast Halloween 2023

This spooky pooch from Scarborough is ready to go trick-or-treating! Photo: Sara Parker

