IN PICTURES: Here are 31 events happening at Scarborough Spa this year

We have collated just some of the acts currently announced for 2024 at Scarborough Spa!
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 9th Jan 2024, 16:52 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 16:52 GMT

For more information about these shows and to purchase tickets, as well as seeing what other shows are on offer this year, head to the Scarborough Spa website here.

You can see what’s on at Scarborough Open Air Theatre here.

Scroll down to see just some of the highlights at our very own Scarborough Spa this year!

On Sunday, January 21, Jeff Stelling will share anecdotes from his amazing career that saw him rise to fame as the recognisable face of Sky Sports Soccer Saturday and behind the scenes anecdotes. Hosted by Bianca Westwood.

1. Scarborough Spa 2024

Photo: Scarborough Spa

On Saturday, February 3, spend an evening in the extraordinary company of Sir Ranulph Fiennes OBE - ‘the world’s greatest living explorer’ - as he brings his Sir Ranulph Fiennes: Mad, Bad and Dangerous spoken word tour to the Spa.

2. Scarborough Spa 2024

Photo: Scarborough Spa

Over Easter weekend, Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31, Scarborough Punk Festival returns to the Spa, with acts such as Buzzcocks, Sham 69, The Members, Ruts DC, 999, Anti-Nowhere League, and many more.

3. Scarborough Spa 2024

Photo: Scarborough Spa

From Tuesday, April 9 until Sunday, April 14, new original Musical "Made and Set In Scarborough" features a big bunch or eclectic new songs and sets foot on the stage for the very first time at the Scarborough Spa Theatre.

4. Scarborough Spa 2024

Photo: Scarborough Spa

