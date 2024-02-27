IN PICTURES: Here are 35 photographs of the sunrise over Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington
We asked our talented readers to send in pictures of the beautiful sunrise over Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington.
Published 27th Feb 2024, 17:11 GMT
A gorgeous sunrise over North Bay. Photo: Karis Rebecca
Early morning looking out to sea. Photo: Rich Skevy
Gorgeous colours. Photo: Callum Goodall
Red sky in the morning, shepherds warning. Photo: Lisa Cosham