IN PICTURES: Here are 35 photos from Scarborough's flippin' fantastic pancake day celebrations

Scarborough’s Mayor Cllr John Ritchie rang the pancake bell on North Street at 12 noon, shortly before the pancake races began on Aberdeen Walk.

Teams of two dressed up in fancy dress and participated in the races to win the coveted Golden Frying Pan.

McDonald’s lost out to North Yorkshire Park, who won the trophy.

Scarborough Sea Cadets provided pancakes at their headquarters on East Sandgate, and children flocked to Foreshore Road to participate in the skipping traditions.

Hundreds of people were celebrating Shrove Tuesday in Scarborough’s unique way

