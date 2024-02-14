News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are 35 photos from Scarborough's flippin' fantastic pancake day celebrations

Pancake day races and seafront skiping returned to Scarborough yesterday.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 14th Feb 2024, 12:23 GMT

Scarborough’s Mayor Cllr John Ritchie rang the pancake bell on North Street at 12 noon, shortly before the pancake races began on Aberdeen Walk.

Teams of two dressed up in fancy dress and participated in the races to win the coveted Golden Frying Pan.

McDonald’s lost out to North Yorkshire Park, who won the trophy.

Scarborough Sea Cadets provided pancakes at their headquarters on East Sandgate, and children flocked to Foreshore Road to participate in the skipping traditions.

Hundreds of people were celebrating Shrove Tuesday in Scarborough’s unique way

Shrove Tuesday sees one of Scarborough's most loved traditions return to the town - Skipping and Pancake Races.

1. Scarborough Skipping Day and Pancake Races 2024

Shrove Tuesday sees one of Scarborough's most loved traditions return to the town - Skipping and Pancake Races. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Shrove Tuesday sees one of Scarborough's most loved traditions return to the town - Skipping and Pancake Races.

2. Scarborough Skipping Day and Pancake Races 2024

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Shrove Tuesday sees one of Scarborough's most loved traditions return to the town - Skipping and Pancake Races.

3. Scarborough Skipping Day and Pancake Races 2024

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Shrove Tuesday sees one of Scarborough's most loved traditions return to the town - Skipping and Pancake Races.

4. Scarborough Skipping Day and Pancake Races 2024

Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

