IN PICTURES: Here are 35 pictures of Scarborough and Ryedale proms from 2007

We’ve delved into the archives to find these photographs from proms around Scarborough and Ryedale in 2007.
Can you see anyone you know? Check out the images below and have a look!
1. Scarborough proms in 2007
Graham School; Stretch limo arrival for these friends. Photo: Andrew Higgins
2. Scarborough proms in 2007
Graham School; Glamorous arrival in a limo for friends. Photo: Andrew Higgins
3. Scarborough proms in 2007
Graham School; Rain didn't stop play for these friends who arrived on an open top Suncruiser bus. Photo: Andrew Higgins
4. Scarborough proms in 2007
Graham School; Friends and family on the look out for the school pals arrival. Photo: Andrew Higgins