Herre are 35 pictures from Scarborough proms in 2007 - can you see anyone you know?

IN PICTURES: Here are 35 pictures of Scarborough and Ryedale proms from 2007

We’ve delved into the archives to find these photographs from proms around Scarborough and Ryedale in 2007.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 10th Jun 2023, 09:30 BST

Can you see anyone you know? Check out the images below and have a look!

Graham School; Stretch limo arrival for these friends.

1. Scarborough proms in 2007

Graham School; Stretch limo arrival for these friends. Photo: Andrew Higgins

Graham School; Glamorous arrival in a limo for friends.

2. Scarborough proms in 2007

Graham School; Glamorous arrival in a limo for friends. Photo: Andrew Higgins

Graham School; Rain didn't stop play for these friends who arrived on an open top Suncruiser bus.

3. Scarborough proms in 2007

Graham School; Rain didn't stop play for these friends who arrived on an open top Suncruiser bus. Photo: Andrew Higgins

Graham School; Friends and family on the look out for the school pals arrival.

4. Scarborough proms in 2007

Graham School; Friends and family on the look out for the school pals arrival. Photo: Andrew Higgins

