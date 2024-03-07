Here are 37 photographs to celebrate Mother's Day!Here are 37 photographs to celebrate Mother's Day!
IN PICTURES: Here are 37 photographs to celebrate Mother's Day across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington, as sent in by you

We asked our readers across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington to share pictures of the mother figure in their life along with a message!
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 10th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

They didn’t disappoint!

Check out these wonderful mums below!

Donna said: "Me, my sister Debbie Tudor, with our wonderful mum Sandra Tudor she's the best and we love and appreciate her so very much."

1. Mother's Day on the Yorkshire coast

Ayesha said: "Me and my lovely mother on the train Rachel, you're the best mum ever always doing things for others except yourself, love you to the moon and back mum."

2. Mother's Day on the Yorkshire coast

Tracy said: "My first mothers day without my mum by my side but always in my heart."

3. Mother's Day on the Yorkshire coast

Linzi said: "Me and my mum have distance between us, which makes our family time more special."

4. Mother's Day on the Yorkshire coast

