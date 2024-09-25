IN PICTURES: Here are 7 adorable dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

4 . Ruby

Ruby is a 12-month-old Bulldog Crossbreed who came to the centre via the police after her needs were not getting met in her previous home. Ruby was very underweight and had an untreated eye condition when she arrived and was a very scared little girl. She has now put on weight, had surgery on her eye, and is now on the road to recovery. Ruby is lovely little girl who has such an enthusiastic approach to life, she is friendly and very loving and just needs a family who will and cherish her. Photo: RSPCA