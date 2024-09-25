IN PICTURES: Here are 7 adorable dogs available for adoption and looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch

We take a look at seven dogs that are currently looking for their forever home at the RSPCA York, Harrogate and District branch…
1. Cheddar
Cheddar is a three-year-old Husky Crossbreed who came to the centre via an inspector after his welfare had become compromised. Unfortunately Cheddar has had a pretty tough life up to now and he is now looking for a second chance. Once Cheddar gets to know you he is a very affectionate boy who loves to be with his people. He is a very loyal dog who will make a wonderful best friend for the right person. Photo: RSPCA
2. April
April is a two-year-old Lurcher who came to the centre as an unclaimed stray via the local dog warden. She is a very sweet natured, friendly and confident girl who is full of energy. April loves to live life to the max and will bring a smile to your face. Her most favourite thing in the world is to do 'zoomies' and have fun, but then she will crash and enjoy a long well earned snooze. April is a super friendly girl who will make a fantastic addition to the family. Photo: RSPCA
3. Buster
Buster is a two-year-old Lurcher who is a lovely boy that came to the centre as sadly his previous owner became unwell and could no longer keep him. Buster is a young, active and happy go lucky kind of guy who just lives life to the max. He has the most amazing smile and can make you smile no matter what kind of day you are having. Buster will make the family lucky enough to adopt him a really wonderful friend. Photo: RSPCA
4. Ruby
Ruby is a 12-month-old Bulldog Crossbreed who came to the centre via the police after her needs were not getting met in her previous home. Ruby was very underweight and had an untreated eye condition when she arrived and was a very scared little girl. She has now put on weight, had surgery on her eye, and is now on the road to recovery. Ruby is lovely little girl who has such an enthusiastic approach to life, she is friendly and very loving and just needs a family who will and cherish her. Photo: RSPCA
