IN PICTURES: Here are 7 businesses for sale in Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington and Ryedale right now

There are some incredibly unusual businesses for sale on the Yorkshire coast at the moment, here we take a look at just seven of them.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:48 BST

From an antiques shop featured on BBC’s Antique’s Roadshow to a big hotel, the range of businesses available to buy on the Yorkshire coast is as varied and interesting as the people who live there.

Here we share seven of the businesses listed for sale on the businessesforsale.com website now, where more information can be found about them.

Antiques and Home, located in Filey, was featured on BBC's Antiques Roadshow and is for sale with Intelligent Business Partners with an asking price of £89,000.

1. Antiques and Home, Filey

Antiques and Home, located in Filey, was featured on BBC's Antiques Roadshow and is for sale with Intelligent Business Partners with an asking price of £89,000. Photo: businessforsale.com

Lifestyle Clothing and Accessories, located in Pickering, is for sale with Alan J Picken with an asking price of £19,950.

2. Lifestyle Clothing and Accessories, Pickering

Lifestyle Clothing and Accessories, located in Pickering, is for sale with Alan J Picken with an asking price of £19,950. Photo: Businessesforsale.com

The Hilderthorpe, located in Bridlington, is for sale with Sidney Phillips LTD with an asking price of £225,000.

3. The Hilderthorpe, Bridlington

The Hilderthorpe, located in Bridlington, is for sale with Sidney Phillips LTD with an asking price of £225,000. Photo: Businessesforsale.com

Beansheaf Hotel, located in Pickering, is for sale with Colliers International with an asking price of £795,000.

4. Beansheaf Hotel, Pickering

Beansheaf Hotel, located in Pickering, is for sale with Colliers International with an asking price of £795,000. Photo: Businessesforsale.com

