1 . Bridlington Town FC

Founded in 1918, just after the First World War, the club has the local community at its heart. The current chairman has operated the club for around 20 years and has now decided to take a step back, having turned the club’s finances around and secured FA grants for new changing and medical rooms. Bridlington Town FC is for sale with Sidney Phillips LTD with the asking price available on request. Photo: businessesforsale.com