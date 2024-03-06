From a semi-professional football club to a big hotel, the range of businesses available to buy on the Yorkshire coast is as varied and interesting as the people who live there.
Here we share seven of the businesses listed for sale on the businessesforsale.com website now, where more information can be found about them.
1. Bridlington Town FC
Founded in 1918, just after the First World War, the club has the local community at its heart. The current chairman has operated the club for around 20 years and has now decided to take a step back, having turned the club’s finances around and secured FA grants for new changing and medical rooms. Bridlington Town FC is for sale with Sidney Phillips LTD with the asking price available on request. Photo: businessesforsale.com
2. The Board Inn, Whitby
The Board Inn is a beautifully presented three-storey, semi-detached free house situated on Church Street, one of Whitby’s many busy shopping areas, boasting an array of local and boutique retailers and stunning views of Whitby Bay. The property is understood to date from the mid 1700s and houses a wealth of period features such as ornate ceilings and wooden panelling. The Board Inn is for sale with Sidney Phillips LTD with an asking price of £150,000. Photo: businessesforsale.com
3. Core Fitness, Scarborough
Core Fitness Scarborough Limited T/A Core Fitness, a highly rated and well established independently run gym inside the Balmoral Centre, Scarborough. The business was originally founded over 15 years ago, and has been under clients ownership since 2022. Core Fitness is for sale with Hilton Smythe with an asking price of £79,995. Photo: businessesforsale.com
4. Cafe Bronte, Filey
Cafe Bronte is a well established coffee shop and cafe has been successfully operated by our client since 2012 and is offered for sale due to other business interests. The business has its own coffee brand which proves popular at local food festivals. Cafe Bronte is for sale with Ernest Wilson Business Agents with an asking price of £39,950. Photo: businessesforsale.com