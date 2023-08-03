News you can trust since 1882
Check out these nine businesses currently for sale on the Yorkshire coast!

IN PICTURES: Here are 9 businesses for sale in Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington and Ryedale right now

There are some incredibly unusual businesses for sale on the Yorkshire coast at the moment, here we take a look at just nine of them.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 16:52 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 16:52 BST

From children’s play centres to a big hotel, the range of businesses available to buy on the Yorkshire coast is as varied and interesting as the people who live there.

Here we share nine of the businesses listed for sale on the businessesforsale.com website now, where more information can be found about them.

Ruswarp Hall Hotel, located near Whitby, is for sale with Colliers with an asking price of between £1,000,000 and £5,000,000.

1. Ruswarp Hall Hotel, Whitby

Ruswarp Hall Hotel, located near Whitby, is for sale with Colliers with an asking price of between £1,000,000 and £5,000,000. Photo: Businessesforsale.com

Children's Soft Play Centre and Cafe, located in Malton, is for sale with Blacks Business Brokers with an asking price of £79,995.

2. Children's Soft Play Centre & Cafe, Malton

Children's Soft Play Centre and Cafe, located in Malton, is for sale with Blacks Business Brokers with an asking price of £79,995. Photo: Businessesforsale.com

This fish and chip restaurant, located in Bridlington, is for sale with Clifford Lax with an asking price of £325,000.

3. Fish and Chip Restaurant, Bridlington

This fish and chip restaurant, located in Bridlington, is for sale with Clifford Lax with an asking price of £325,000. Photo: Businessesforsale.com

This jewellery shop, located in Whitby, is for sale with Blacks Business Brokers with an asking price of £139,950.

4. Jewellery shop, Whitby

This jewellery shop, located in Whitby, is for sale with Blacks Business Brokers with an asking price of £139,950. Photo: Businessesforsale.com

