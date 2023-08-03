IN PICTURES: Here are 9 businesses for sale in Scarborough, Whitby, Bridlington and Ryedale right now

There are some incredibly unusual businesses for sale on the Yorkshire coast at the moment, here we take a look at just nine of them.
From children’s play centres to a big hotel, the range of businesses available to buy on the Yorkshire coast is as varied and interesting as the people who live there.
Here we share nine of the businesses listed for sale on the businessesforsale.com website now, where more information can be found about them.
1. Ruswarp Hall Hotel, Whitby
Ruswarp Hall Hotel, located near Whitby, is for sale with Colliers with an asking price of between £1,000,000 and £5,000,000. Photo: Businessesforsale.com
2. Children's Soft Play Centre & Cafe, Malton
Children's Soft Play Centre and Cafe, located in Malton, is for sale with Blacks Business Brokers with an asking price of £79,995. Photo: Businessesforsale.com
3. Fish and Chip Restaurant, Bridlington
This fish and chip restaurant, located in Bridlington, is for sale with Clifford Lax with an asking price of £325,000. Photo: Businessesforsale.com
4. Jewellery shop, Whitby
This jewellery shop, located in Whitby, is for sale with Blacks Business Brokers with an asking price of £139,950. Photo: Businessesforsale.com