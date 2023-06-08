IN PICTURES: Here are 9 businesses for sale in Scarborough, Whitby, Filey and Pickering right now

There are some incredibly unusual businesses for sale on the Yorkshire coast at the moment, here we take a look at just nine of them.
From metal fabricators to a bar on a boat, the range of businesses available to buy on the Yorkshire coast is as varied and interesting as the people who live there.
Here we share 9 of the businesses listed for sale on the businessesforsale.com website now, where more information can be found about them.
1. Harry's Bar and Bistro, Whitby
Harry's Bar and Bistro, located in Whitby, is for sale with the price available upon request. Photo: Businessesforsale.com
2. Lifestyle, clothing and accessories, Pickering
Lifestyle, clothing and accessories store is located in Pickering and is for sale with Alan J Picken with an asking price of £29,950 ,with furniture and fixtures included. Photo: Businessesforsale.com
3. Flour Power, Scarborough
Flour Power is a cafe located in Scarborough and is for sale with Colin Ellis with an asking price of £5,000, with furniture and fixtures included. Photo: Businessesforsale.com
4. Trailblazer Outdoors, Pickering
Trailblazer Outdoors is a supplies store situated in Pickering and is for sale with Ernest Wilson Business Agents with an asking price of £39,950. Photo: Businessesforsale.com