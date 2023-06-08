News you can trust since 1882
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation
Former Britain’s Got Talent contestant dies aged 38
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Check out these nine businesses currently for sale on the Yorkshire coast!Check out these nine businesses currently for sale on the Yorkshire coast!
Check out these nine businesses currently for sale on the Yorkshire coast!

IN PICTURES: Here are 9 businesses for sale in Scarborough, Whitby, Filey and Pickering right now

There are some incredibly unusual businesses for sale on the Yorkshire coast at the moment, here we take a look at just nine of them.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 8th Jun 2023, 17:14 BST

From metal fabricators to a bar on a boat, the range of businesses available to buy on the Yorkshire coast is as varied and interesting as the people who live there.

Here we share 9 of the businesses listed for sale on the businessesforsale.com website now, where more information can be found about them.

Harry's Bar and Bistro, located in Whitby, is for sale with the price available upon request.

1. Harry's Bar and Bistro, Whitby

Harry's Bar and Bistro, located in Whitby, is for sale with the price available upon request. Photo: Businessesforsale.com

Photo Sales
Lifestyle, clothing and accessories store is located in Pickering and is for sale with Alan J Picken with an asking price of £29,950 ,with furniture and fixtures included.

2. Lifestyle, clothing and accessories, Pickering

Lifestyle, clothing and accessories store is located in Pickering and is for sale with Alan J Picken with an asking price of £29,950 ,with furniture and fixtures included. Photo: Businessesforsale.com

Photo Sales
Flour Power is a cafe located in Scarborough and is for sale with Colin Ellis with an asking price of £5,000, with furniture and fixtures included.

3. Flour Power, Scarborough

Flour Power is a cafe located in Scarborough and is for sale with Colin Ellis with an asking price of £5,000, with furniture and fixtures included. Photo: Businessesforsale.com

Photo Sales
Trailblazer Outdoors is a supplies store situated in Pickering and is for sale with Ernest Wilson Business Agents with an asking price of £39,950.

4. Trailblazer Outdoors, Pickering

Trailblazer Outdoors is a supplies store situated in Pickering and is for sale with Ernest Wilson Business Agents with an asking price of £39,950. Photo: Businessesforsale.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:ScarboroughWhitbyYorkshireFileyPickering