IN PICTURES: Here are 9 places you can propose to your other half across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington

In light of the day, we have come up with nine romantic locations across the Yorkshire coast you can take your other half to propose.
Whitby Pier has been stood here for hundreds of year and makes for a romantic location to propose, especially when the sun is going down - you will have the sea in front of you and can look back on the pretty town of Whitby. Photo: Richard Ponter
Mallyan Spout Waterfall, or the 'hidden treasure of Goathland', is the tallest waterfall along the North York Moors. There is parking available near the shops within Goathland, and then it is a 3km walk to the waterfall which will be a stunning background for your romantic proposal. Photo: National World
Robin Hoods Bay is located between Whitby and Scarborough and is a picturesque village with stunning views. Look out to sea as you make your beautiful proposal. Photo: James Hardisty
Hayburn Wyke waterfall is another gorgeous waterfall on the Yorkshire coast. Situated along the Cinder Track, it is home to a hidden beach and waterfall which makes this the perfect, private location for your proposal. Photo: National World