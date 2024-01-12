News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are a selection of businesses for sale in Scarborough, Whitby, and Ryedale right now

There are some incredible businesses for sale on the Yorkshire coast at the moment, here we take a look at just five of them.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 12th Jan 2024, 11:24 GMT

Here we share five of the businesses listed for sale on the businessesforsale.com website now, where more information can be found about them.

Craven Garth Farm & Cottages, located in Pickering, is for sale with Sanderson Weatherall with an asking price of £1,500,000.

1. Craven Garth Farm & Cottages, Pickering

Craven Garth Farm & Cottages, located in Pickering, is for sale with Sanderson Weatherall with an asking price of £1,500,000. Photo: businessforsale.com

Figaro's, an Ita;ian restaurant located in Pickering, is for sale with Barry Crux & Company with an asking price of £49,500, with furniture and fixtures included.

2. Figaro's, Pickering

Figaro's, an Ita;ian restaurant located in Pickering, is for sale with Barry Crux & Company with an asking price of £49,500, with furniture and fixtures included. Photo: businessforsale.com

Viking Cafe, located on Aberdeen Walk in Scarborough, is for sale with an asking price of £22,000 with furniture and fixtures included.

3. Viking Cafe, Scarborough

Viking Cafe, located on Aberdeen Walk in Scarborough, is for sale with an asking price of £22,000 with furniture and fixtures included. Photo: Richard Ponter

Macy Brown's, a cocktail bar located in Whitby, is for sale with Parker Barras Estates with an asking price of £250,000.

4. Macy Brown's, Whitby

Macy Brown's, a cocktail bar located in Whitby, is for sale with Parker Barras Estates with an asking price of £250,000. Photo: businessforsale.com

