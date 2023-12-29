News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are our top photos of 2023 across Scarborough, Whitby, Ryedale and Bridlington

There have been many different events and occassions that have made the Yorkshire coast and Ryedale a hotspot in 2023 and we’ve delved into our archive to pick the best of the best.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 29th Dec 2023, 13:50 GMT
Updated 29th Dec 2023, 13:51 GMT

Enjoy our selection of photographic flair as we showcase our best photos looking back on 2023, all taken in the Scarborough, Whitby, Ryedale and Bridlington area.

They were all shot by our talented photographer Richard Ponter.

Check the pictures out below!

Pride Festival at Scarborough Spa, Kristen, Lucy and Olivia having a great time.

1. Photos Of The Year 2023 - Scarborough

Pride Festival at Scarborough Spa, Kristen, Lucy and Olivia having a great time. Photo: Richard Ponter

Surfing Competition on Scarborough's South Bay.

2. Photos Of The Year 2023 - Scarborough

Surfing Competition on Scarborough's South Bay. Photo: Richard Ponter

Steampunk Weekend in Whitby - On West Cliff, Denise Ennett and Dave Leeson take in the view.

3. Photos Of The Year 2023 - Whitby

Steampunk Weekend in Whitby - On West Cliff, Denise Ennett and Dave Leeson take in the view. Photo: Richard Ponter

Humble Bee Farm prepares for Halloween with a spooky trail and pictured here is designer and builder of the Spook Trail Landscape Paul Taylor.

4. Photos Of The Year 2023 - Scarborough

Humble Bee Farm prepares for Halloween with a spooky trail and pictured here is designer and builder of the Spook Trail Landscape Paul Taylor. Photo: Richard Ponter

