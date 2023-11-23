News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are some fun autumnal things to do in and around Scarborough

Now the weather has turned colder and businesses are closing down for the winter season, we have collated a list of things to do to while away the cold months.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 15:36 GMT

Check out the list below and let us know if you agree!

Pay a visit to the lovely Peasholm Park and have a walk around the lake whilst you feed the squirrels. At the moment, it is playing host to the Scarborough Lights event - why not take your family for an evening out to look at the llight spectacular!

1. Peasholm Park

Why not take a long weekened stroll around Scarborough's Marine Drive, taking in the beautiful views of North and South Bay.

2. Scarborough beach

If you're walking around Scarborough's North and South Bay, why not have a little diversion and head up to Scarborough Castle. The views are magnificent and it is perfectly located in between both bays.

3. Scarborough Castle

When you have finished your walk from South to North Bay, keep walking to Scalby Mills and visit the SEA LIFE Centre!

4. SEA LIFE Centre

