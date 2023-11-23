IN PICTURES: Here are some fun autumnal things to do in and around Scarborough

Now the weather has turned colder and businesses are closing down for the winter season, we have collated a list of things to do to while away the cold months.
Check out the list below and let us know if you agree!
1. Peasholm Park
Pay a visit to the lovely Peasholm Park and have a walk around the lake whilst you feed the squirrels. At the moment, it is playing host to the Scarborough Lights event - why not take your family for an evening out to look at the llight spectacular! Photo: James Hardisty
2. Scarborough beach
Why not take a long weekened stroll around Scarborough's Marine Drive, taking in the beautiful views of North and South Bay. Photo: James Hardisty
3. Scarborough Castle
If you're walking around Scarborough's North and South Bay, why not have a little diversion and head up to Scarborough Castle. The views are magnificent and it is perfectly located in between both bays. Photo: National World
4. SEA LIFE Centre
When you have finished your walk from South to North Bay, keep walking to Scalby Mills and visit the SEA LIFE Centre! Photo: James Hardisty