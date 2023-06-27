IN PICTURES: Here are the 17 areas across Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington with the most holiday homes

New census data has revealed which areas have the most holiday homes across the Yorkshire coast, including Scarborough, Whitby, Filey and Bridlington.

Holiday homes now account for one in 10 properties in some parts of England and Wales, new figures show.

But housing campaigners have warned that the latest government figures on holiday and second home ownership do not reveal the true scale of the problem of “homes sucked out of use” and that the issue could be 10 times worse once short-term lets are factored in.

Around 70,000 second addresses were used as holiday homes in England and Wales, according to data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS). These holiday homes were found to be mainly concentrated in picturesque coastal areas and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The figures are sourced from the 2021 census, which counts the number of dwellings used as a second address for at least 30 days a year by those living in England and Wales. Holiday homes accounted for 4.1% of the 1.7 million second homes recorded, with other types including the properties of a partner, parent or those used by commuters.

Here we reveal which areas in Scarborough, Whitby and Bridlington have the most holiday homes.

1 . Filey and Hunmanby The number of holiday homes recorded in Filey and Hunmanby is 430. Photo: Richard Ponter Photo Sales

2 . Esk Valley and Runswick Coast The number of holiday homes recorded in Esk Valley and Runswick Coast is 235. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3 . Ramshill and South Cliff The number of holiday homes recorded in Ramshill and South Cliff is 230. Photo: Dave Kettlewell Photo Sales

4 . Bridlington East and Flamborough The number of holiday homes recorded in Bridlington East and Flamborough is 215. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales