Selection of photos of Scarborough people in the news, in January 2005.Selection of photos of Scarborough people in the news, in January 2005.
Selection of photos of Scarborough people in the news, in January 2005.

IN PICTURES: Here are the photos that made the news in Scarborough back in 2005

By Duncan Atkins
Published 8th Jan 2025, 17:09 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 17:11 GMT
We turn the clock back 20 years to see what was going on in Scarborough in January 2005.

See who you recognise!

Scarborough College girls hockey 1st team host a visit from the girls hockey team from St Matthews College in Buenos Aires, on tour in in the UK. Pictured are team captains Olivia Braithwaite (L) and Carola Asvanian.

1. Scarborough news photos January 2005

Scarborough College girls hockey 1st team host a visit from the girls hockey team from St Matthews College in Buenos Aires, on tour in in the UK. Pictured are team captains Olivia Braithwaite (L) and Carola Asvanian. Photo: Andrew Higgins

Photo Sales
Dickie Bird is all set to swing into action at North Marine Road Cricket Festival. He is pictured with (left to right) fellow umpire for the game Harry Gration, Events Co-ordinator for the Dickie Bird Foundation, Barrie Sugden and Scarborough Cricket Club Chief Executive Cec Snell.

2. Scarborough news photos January 2005

Dickie Bird is all set to swing into action at North Marine Road Cricket Festival. He is pictured with (left to right) fellow umpire for the game Harry Gration, Events Co-ordinator for the Dickie Bird Foundation, Barrie Sugden and Scarborough Cricket Club Chief Executive Cec Snell. Photo: Dave Kettlewell

Photo Sales
Scarborough Rotary Club presents £500 to the Stepping Stones Nursery, at Falsgrave and Gallows Close Community Centre, for new toys and games. Club president David Grisdale hands over a cheque to playleader Trudy Petrie.

3. Scarborough news photos January 2005

Scarborough Rotary Club presents £500 to the Stepping Stones Nursery, at Falsgrave and Gallows Close Community Centre, for new toys and games. Club president David Grisdale hands over a cheque to playleader Trudy Petrie. Photo: Andrew Higgins

Photo Sales
Tsunami fundraising students from Scarborough Sixth Form College present the Red Cross with £305. From left: Sarah Hoff, Sayda Musa, Ruth Dale of the Red Cross, Melissa Graham and Sarah Ward.

4. Scarborough news photos January 2005

Tsunami fundraising students from Scarborough Sixth Form College present the Red Cross with £305. From left: Sarah Hoff, Sayda Musa, Ruth Dale of the Red Cross, Melissa Graham and Sarah Ward. Photo: Neil Silk

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Scarborough
News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice