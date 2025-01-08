IN PICTURES: Here are the photos that made the news in Scarborough back in 2005
By Duncan Atkins
Published 8th Jan 2025, 17:09 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2025, 17:11 GMT
We turn the clock back 20 years to see what was going on in Scarborough in January 2005.
See who you recognise!
1. Scarborough news photos January 2005
Scarborough College girls hockey 1st team host a visit from the girls hockey team from St Matthews College in Buenos Aires, on tour in in the UK. Pictured are team captains Olivia Braithwaite (L) and Carola Asvanian. Photo: Andrew Higgins
Dickie Bird is all set to swing into action at North Marine Road Cricket Festival. He is pictured with (left to right) fellow umpire for the game Harry Gration, Events Co-ordinator for the Dickie Bird Foundation, Barrie Sugden and Scarborough Cricket Club Chief Executive Cec Snell. Photo: Dave Kettlewell
Scarborough Rotary Club presents £500 to the Stepping Stones Nursery, at Falsgrave and Gallows Close Community Centre, for new toys and games. Club president David Grisdale hands over a cheque to playleader Trudy Petrie. Photo: Andrew Higgins
Tsunami fundraising students from Scarborough Sixth Form College present the Red Cross with £305. From left: Sarah Hoff, Sayda Musa, Ruth Dale of the Red Cross, Melissa Graham and Sarah Ward. Photo: Neil Silk
