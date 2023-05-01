News you can trust since 1882
Here are the top 11 cafes in and around Scarborough, according to Tripadvisor.

IN PICTURES: Here are the top 11 cafes in and around Scarborough, according to Tripadvisor

We've listed the top 11 cafes, according to Tripadvisor, in Scarborough and the surrounding villages.

By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 1st May 2023, 09:00 BST

There are some great local cafes in our town, with a wide range of different cuisine on offer.

Check out the list below, and let us know where your favourite cafe in Scarborough is!

Top of the list was Relish Kitchen and Coffee, located on Waterhouse Lane. A Tripadvisor review said: "My partner and I have been here 3 times now for the full English Breakfast, and it is absolutely fair to say it is THE BEST BREAKFAST YOU CAN GET IN SCARBOROUGH. The food is beautiful cooked and tastes delicious."

1. Relish Kitchen and Coffee

Top of the list was Relish Kitchen and Coffee, located on Waterhouse Lane. A Tripadvisor review said: "My partner and I have been here 3 times now for the full English Breakfast, and it is absolutely fair to say it is THE BEST BREAKFAST YOU CAN GET IN SCARBOROUGH. The food is beautiful cooked and tastes delicious." Photo: Richard Ponter

Number two on the list is Lifeboat Fish Bar, located on Eastborough. A Tripadvisor review said: "magine a place that will call you when a table become available, then provides not only great service but also THE BEST fish and chips we have ever had!! "I can't believe we've only just found this place!! It will be our "go to" in Scarborough from now on - just superb, cannot recommend enough!"

2. Lifeboat Fish Bar

Number two on the list is Lifeboat Fish Bar, located on Eastborough. A Tripadvisor review said: "magine a place that will call you when a table become available, then provides not only great service but also THE BEST fish and chips we have ever had!! "I can't believe we've only just found this place!! It will be our "go to" in Scarborough from now on - just superb, cannot recommend enough!" Photo: Richard Ponter

Number three on the list is The Yew Tree Cafe, located at Scalby. A Tripadvisor review said: "The building is very pretty and the staff very friendly We had an afternoon tea and it was superb Full of sweet & savoury treats. Breakfast, lunch and all the cakes look scrumptious."

3. The Yew Tree Cafe

Number three on the list is The Yew Tree Cafe, located at Scalby. A Tripadvisor review said: "The building is very pretty and the staff very friendly We had an afternoon tea and it was superb Full of sweet & savoury treats. Breakfast, lunch and all the cakes look scrumptious." Photo: National World

Number four on the list was Eat Me Cafe, located inside the Stephen Joseph Theatre. A Tripadvisor review said: "The food is not only an absolute knockout, but it’s always consistently good! It’s really rare to have ate somewhere as good as this and they just continue to hit it out the park every time."

4. Eat Me Cafe

Number four on the list was Eat Me Cafe, located inside the Stephen Joseph Theatre. A Tripadvisor review said: "The food is not only an absolute knockout, but it’s always consistently good! It’s really rare to have ate somewhere as good as this and they just continue to hit it out the park every time." Photo: Marisa Cashill

