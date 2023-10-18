News you can trust since 1882
Check out Tripadvisor's selection of the most affordable places to eat in Scarborough.

IN PICTURES: Here are the top 11 'cheap eats' to visit in Scarborough, according to Tripadvisor

We've listed the top 11 ‘cheap eats’, according to Trip Advisor, in Scarborough
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 18th Oct 2023, 17:05 BST

To find the list, go to the Tripadvisor website and click on restaurants, then click ‘cheap eats’ on the left hand side.

Here are the top 11 ‘cheap eats’ in Scarborough as rated by Tripadvisor reviewers.

In first place is Lifeboat Fish Bar, located on Eastborough. One Tripadvisor review said: "The fish was perfectly cooked and fell onto our forks. Mushy peas first class. The other thing was that all four dishes came to the table piping hot - especially the chips. We can't speak highly enough of The Lifeboat."

1. Lifeboat Fish Bar

In first place is Lifeboat Fish Bar, located on Eastborough. One Tripadvisor review said: "The fish was perfectly cooked and fell onto our forks. Mushy peas first class. The other thing was that all four dishes came to the table piping hot - especially the chips. We can't speak highly enough of The Lifeboat." Photo: Richard Ponter

Crema e Cioccolato, located on Newboeough, came in second. A Tripadvisor review said: "Excellent service, friendly atmosphere, superb coffee and gelato, total value for money this is a must if you are in Scarborough."

2. Crema e Cioccolato

Crema e Cioccolato, located on Newboeough, came in second. A Tripadvisor review said: "Excellent service, friendly atmosphere, superb coffee and gelato, total value for money this is a must if you are in Scarborough." Photo: Google

North Bay Fisheries, located on Columbus Ravine, came in third. A Tripadvisor review said: "Called in here as we were around Peasholm park and ready for something to eat. We were met by pleasant and efficient staff in a clean environment, our food was ordered and served within minutes. It was piping hot and delicious, we would definitely recommend this chippy."

3. North Bay Fisheries

North Bay Fisheries, located on Columbus Ravine, came in third. A Tripadvisor review said: "Called in here as we were around Peasholm park and ready for something to eat. We were met by pleasant and efficient staff in a clean environment, our food was ordered and served within minutes. It was piping hot and delicious, we would definitely recommend this chippy." Photo: National World

In fourth place was Conservatory Coffee Shop, located on Newborough. One Tripadvisor review said: "Just moved to Scarborough and will be using the Conservatory on a regular basis, we have just had the medium breakfast and a cup of propper tea for £5 60 great value and 5 star breakfast recomend 100%."

4. Conservatory Coffee Shop

In fourth place was Conservatory Coffee Shop, located on Newborough. One Tripadvisor review said: "Just moved to Scarborough and will be using the Conservatory on a regular basis, we have just had the medium breakfast and a cup of propper tea for £5 60 great value and 5 star breakfast recomend 100%." Photo: Google

