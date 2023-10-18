IN PICTURES: Here are the top 11 'cheap eats' to visit in Scarborough, according to Tripadvisor

To find the list, go to the Tripadvisor website and click on restaurants, then click ‘cheap eats’ on the left hand side.
Here are the top 11 ‘cheap eats’ in Scarborough as rated by Tripadvisor reviewers.
1. Lifeboat Fish Bar
In first place is Lifeboat Fish Bar, located on Eastborough. One Tripadvisor review said: "The fish was perfectly cooked and fell onto our forks. Mushy peas first class. The other thing was that all four dishes came to the table piping hot - especially the chips. We can't speak highly enough of The Lifeboat." Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Crema e Cioccolato
Crema e Cioccolato, located on Newboeough, came in second. A Tripadvisor review said: "Excellent service, friendly atmosphere, superb coffee and gelato, total value for money this is a must if you are in Scarborough." Photo: Google
3. North Bay Fisheries
North Bay Fisheries, located on Columbus Ravine, came in third. A Tripadvisor review said: "Called in here as we were around Peasholm park and ready for something to eat. We were met by pleasant and efficient staff in a clean environment, our food was ordered and served within minutes. It was piping hot and delicious, we would definitely recommend this chippy." Photo: National World
4. Conservatory Coffee Shop
In fourth place was Conservatory Coffee Shop, located on Newborough. One Tripadvisor review said: "Just moved to Scarborough and will be using the Conservatory on a regular basis, we have just had the medium breakfast and a cup of propper tea for £5 60 great value and 5 star breakfast recomend 100%." Photo: Google