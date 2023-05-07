IN PICTURES: Here are the top 11 kid friendly places to eat in and around Scarborough

We've listed the top 11 places to eat with the children, according to Tripadvisor, in Scarborough and the surrounding villages.
There are some great local cafes in our town, with a wide range of different cuisine on offer.
Check out the list below, and let us know where your favourite child-friendly place to eat in Scarborough is!
1. Relish
Relish, located on Waterhouse Lane, ranked at number two on the list. A Tripadvisor review said: "The food is beautiful cooked and tastes delicious. There’s plenty of variety on your plate and enough to leave you comfortably satisfied. The coffee is absolutely gorgeous and beautifully presented, and the cafe itself is clean and welcoming. The staff are lovely and always ask if everything is ok, which it ALWAYS is." Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Lifeboat Fish Bar
Lifeboat Fish Bar, located on Eastborough, was ranked at number one. A Tripadvisor review said: "After reading the reviews on here, we decided to give it a try. They really were excellent fish and chips etc." Photo: Richard Ponter
3. The Bryherstones Inn
The Bryherstones Inn, located on Newlands Road, came in at number three. A Tripadvisor review said: "Absolutely superb experience. Plenty of choice and the food was excellent. Fresh ingredients and beautifully cooked. Great friendly service. Ambience was wonderful." Photo: Richard Ponter
4. Eat Me Cafe
Eat Me Cafe, located inside the Stephen Joseph Theatre, ranked at number four. A Tripadvisor review said: "The food is not only an absolute knockout, but it’s always consistently good! It’s really rare to have ate somewhere as good as this and they just continue to hit it out the park every time." Photo: Marisa Cashill