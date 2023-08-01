IN PICTURES: Here are the top 11 places to enjoy a cup of tea in and around Scarborough, according to Tripadvisor

We've listed the top 11 spots for a good cup of tea, or coffee, according to Trip Advisor, in Scarborough and the surrounding villages.
Whether you want to enjoy a good cup of tea after a walk or meet a friend for a coffee, Scarborough has you covered.
Here are the top 11 places to have a breakfast in Scarborough as rated by Tripadvisor reviewers.
1. Steampuss Cafe
Coming in the top place to enjoy a cup of tea is Steampuss Cafe, located on Bar Street. A Tripadvisor review said: "Just purrfect! I loved this little place. The owners went above and beyond to make you feel welcome." Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Love Brew Cafe
Love Brew Cafe, located on Eastborough, came in second! A Tripadvisor review said: "Really good food and drink: the beetroot chai is a must. Good portions. Relaxing atmosphere. Attentive and efficient service. Interesting book shelf of cook books. I had a vegan kebab. A delightfully large and tasty experience. I don’t do cakes but they looked dangerously attractive." Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Espresso Yourself
Espresso Yourself, located on Falconers Road, came in third. A Tripadvisor review said: "A very pleasant cafe with very friendly staff. Alough it was busy the 3 staff members took time to make you feel welcome. The premises were scrupulously clean and the prices very favourable." Photo: Google
4. Greensmith Coffee
In fourth place is Greensmith Coffee, located on St. Nicholas Street. A Tripadvisor Review said: "Scarborough would benefit from more places like Greensmith. A friendly welcome in a clean, uncrowded and relaxed environment. Service efficient and professional. Coffee exceptional (Cappuccino). Food (Avocado on Sourdough with Bacon), good portion, fresh and well presented." Photo: Google