IN PICTURES: Here are the top 11 restaurants in and around Scarborough, according to Tripadvisor

We've listed the top 11 restaurants, according to Tripadvisor, in Scarborough and the surrounding villages.
There are some great local restaurants in our town, with a wide range of different cuisine on offer.
Check out the list below, and let us know where your favourite restaurant in Scarborough is!
1. Lifeboat Fish Bar
Number one on the list is Lifeboat Fish Bar, located on Eastborough. A Tripadvisor review said: "I can't believe we've only just found this place!! It will be our "go to" in Scarborough from now on - just superb, cannot recommend enough!! Photo: Richard Ponter
2. The Farrier
The Farrier in Cayton came in at number two. A Tripadvisor review said: "When we holiday in Filey we always pay a visit to the Farrier. Such a great place, dog friendly area, great service, food and drinks. We will be back again soon!" Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Embers
Embers, located on Victora Road, came in at number three. A Tripadvisor review said: "The food at Embers was absolutely amazing. The atmosphere was equally lovely & our server James was really helpful & knowledge. This was easily the best meal we’ve had in a long time." Photo: Dan Hargreaves
4. AZ Restaurant
Number four on the list was AZ Restaurant, located on Columbus Ravine. A Tripadviso review said: "Went to Az for Easter with my wife and son, food was as expected ... excellant🤗🤗. Weather outside was awful but inside Az we felt we were in the Med thanks to the ambience and the wonderful staff." Photo: National World