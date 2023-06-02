IN PICTURES: Here are the top 13 places to eat fish and chips in Scarborough, as chosen by you

Today is National Fish and Chip day and we asked our readers where the best place is to eat fish and chips in Scarborough.
Check out the list below and see if you agree!
1. Leeds Fisheries
Leeds Fisheries is located on Eastborough and was nominated the most by The Scarborough News readers. Photo: Google
2. Lifeboat Fish Bar
Lifeboat Fish Bar, located on Eastborough, came in second. Photo: Richard Ponter
3. Mother Hubbard's
Mother Hubbard's, located on Westborough, came in third. Photo: Richard Ponter
4. North Bay Fisheries
North Bay Fisheries, located on Columbus Ravine, came in fourth. Photo: Richard Ponter