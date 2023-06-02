News you can trust since 1882
Check out the top 13 places (or plaices) for fish and chps in Scarborough, as chosen by you.

IN PICTURES: Here are the top 13 places to eat fish and chips in Scarborough, as chosen by you

Today is National Fish and Chip day and we asked our readers where the best place is to eat fish and chips in Scarborough.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 15:57 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 18:06 BST

Check out the list below and see if you agree!

Leeds Fisheries is located on Eastborough and was nominated the most by The Scarborough News readers.

1. Leeds Fisheries

Leeds Fisheries is located on Eastborough and was nominated the most by The Scarborough News readers. Photo: Google

Lifeboat Fish Bar, located on Eastborough, came in second.

2. Lifeboat Fish Bar

Lifeboat Fish Bar, located on Eastborough, came in second. Photo: Richard Ponter

Mother Hubbard's, located on Westborough, came in third.

3. Mother Hubbard's

Mother Hubbard's, located on Westborough, came in third. Photo: Richard Ponter

North Bay Fisheries, located on Columbus Ravine, came in fourth.

4. North Bay Fisheries

North Bay Fisheries, located on Columbus Ravine, came in fourth. Photo: Richard Ponter

