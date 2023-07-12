News you can trust since 1882
IN PICTURES: Here are this year's prom highlights from in and around Bridlington

Here is a selection of this year’s prom photos from in and around Bridlington.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:57 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 17:16 BST

Prom season has finally arrived in Bridlington and the much-anticipated events have been well attended by students dressed to impress.

There have been some fantastic dresses, suits, and cars this year- here are a some beautiful photos that show off the student’s outfits.

Photographer Tom Fynn (TCF Photography) was on hand to capture the Bridlington School prom, and other photos have been sent in from Bridlington Free Press readers.

Email [email protected] to submit your prom photos.

Here are the all of the Year 11s from Bridlington School together at their recent prom.

1. Prom photos from in and around Bridlington

Here are the all of the Year 11s from Bridlington School together at their recent prom. Photo: TCF Photography

This group of friends are looking fantastic in front of the special balloon display.

2. Prom photos from in and around Bridlington

This group of friends are looking fantastic in front of the special balloon display. Photo: TCF Photography

Carrieanne Walkington from Hornsea School prom is looking lovely in lilac.

3. Prom photos from in and around Bridlington

Carrieanne Walkington from Hornsea School prom is looking lovely in lilac. Photo: Carrieanne Walkington

These Bridlington School students are looking great outside their prom venue- Bridlington Links Golf course.

4. Prom photos from in and around Bridlington

These Bridlington School students are looking great outside their prom venue- Bridlington Links Golf course. Photo: TCF Photography

