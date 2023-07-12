IN PICTURES: Here are this year's prom highlights from in and around Bridlington

Here is a selection of this year’s prom photos from in and around Bridlington.

Prom season has finally arrived in Bridlington and the much-anticipated events have been well attended by students dressed to impress.

There have been some fantastic dresses, suits, and cars this year- here are a some beautiful photos that show off the student’s outfits.

Photographer Tom Fynn (TCF Photography) was on hand to capture the Bridlington School prom, and other photos have been sent in from Bridlington Free Press readers.

1 . Prom photos from in and around Bridlington Here are the all of the Year 11s from Bridlington School together at their recent prom. Photo: TCF Photography

2 . Prom photos from in and around Bridlington This group of friends are looking fantastic in front of the special balloon display. Photo: TCF Photography

3 . Prom photos from in and around Bridlington Carrieanne Walkington from Hornsea School prom is looking lovely in lilac. Photo: Carrieanne Walkington

4 . Prom photos from in and around Bridlington These Bridlington School students are looking great outside their prom venue- Bridlington Links Golf course. Photo: TCF Photography